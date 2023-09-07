HENDERSON — Take a step back in time at the annual Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Henderson. Enjoy a wide array of ethnic foods, demonstrations, and activities for young and old alike. Old-fashioned laundry day, corn shelling, hands-on rope making, and butter making are all interactive activities for everyone to give a try. Heritage Day has no admission charge, with the entire park open for viewing. Live traditional gospel music will be performed by Dave Ehly in the country church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Professor Larry Roberts will be conducting country school from 9 to 10 a.m. All children are invited to pop into the schoolhouse at 9 a.m. to participate in the lessons. Ethnic foods available will be zwieback, New Year's cookies, raisin shnetya, sour cream cookies, apple prieshka, bologna, cheese, and ham sandwiches. Traditional waffles and white cream sauce will be freshly cooked onsite and available for purchase, as well as freshly pressed apple cider. To top it off, visit the East Side Cafe and enjoy a root beer float while strolling down the sidewalk lined with antique tractors! The Visitors' Center will be offering frozen cinnamon and caramel rolls and frozen verenike meals with ham gravy to take home to enjoy. Heritage Day will be hosting professional artist Ian Huebert this year. As an illustrator and printmaker, Ian's art show will feature some of his original works of art. Golf carts will be available for those needing help getting around the Heritage Park. The park is located 1 ½ miles south of the Henderson I-80 Exit #342 on spur 93A. For more information, contact Suzanne at 402723-4252. Make sure to mark your calendars because there is always something for everyone to enjoy during Heritage Day!