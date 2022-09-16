Henderson pharmacy joins Narcan program

HENDERSON – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region V Behavioral Health Systems for a statewide project to distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Henderson Pharmacy.

In Henderson, the effort began Sept. 2.

"Our partnership with Henderson Pharmacy, DHHS and Region V Behavioral Health Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska," said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone and illicit drugs like heroin.

Who should carry naloxone? If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), you should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.

If you administer Narcan, it is important to also make sure you call 911 to get them medical help. A person can go back into an overdose after 30 minutes of receiving Narcan. Nebraska has a Good Samaritan Law which states that a person who is gratuitously giving emergency care to a person in need cannot be held civilly liable for their acts or omissions while helping that person. It is important that you stay with that person until emergency help arrives.

Visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on Life Saving Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information.