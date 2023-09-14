YORK — Help support the local TeamMates chapter on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Runza will donate 10% of their sales that day to the York TeamMates chapter. If you would like to preorder gift certificates or frozen Runzas please email Lorrainegrenfell@gmail.com by Monday, Sept. 18. Frozen Runzas are $58.71 per dozen and gift cards can be in any amount. If you need your Runzas or gift cards delivered, please text Lorraine Grenfell with delivery instructions (location and time you'd like them) at 402.366.2437.
Help support TeamMates of York
