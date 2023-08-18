GRAND ISLAND – The 2023 high school girls golf season kicked off on Thursday, and Heartland’s Mia Hiebner and Tara Buzek got the season started off with a bang at the Doniphan-Trumbull scramble at Indianhead Golf Course.

The two girls combined to set a new meet record with an opening nine-hole score of 30 and a 33 on the back nine. They hit the clubhouse with a 9-under 63, good enough to edge Grand Island Central Catholic’s Julia Messere, Kenzie Clausen and Madeline Logue by three strokes in Division I.

The teams consisted of three players, but the Huskies only had two girls golfing in the event.

After parring the opening two holes, Hiebner and Buzek caught fire with eagles at the par five No. 3 hole, covering 456 yards, and the No. 4 hole, another par five covering 451 yards.

They added birdies at No. 6 and No. 7, both par fours, to account for their opening nine-hole score of 30.

A string four consecutive birdies had them at 10-under before a bogey at the par four No. 16 hole stopped their birdie run. The duo closed out with consecutive pars at No. 17 and No. 18.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend also competed at the meet and the team of Abbie Milton, Kmila Benitez and Abby Klooz placed fifth out of seven teams with a score of 77.

In Division III, EMF’s Dylen Collier and Halona Wooten fired a nine-hole score of 52 and placed fifth.

Exeter-Milligan/Friend will be back in action on Tuesday in Osceola.

Heartland is also scheduled for action on Tuesday, back at Indianhead for the Doniphan-Trumbull invite.