HENDERSON – Henderson Health Care recently welcomed two new general surgeons, Dr. Caleb Schroeder and Dr. Jared Dietze, of Hastings General Surgery, to perform general surgery services for our patients. Each surgeon will follow your case and get to know you on a personal basis, from pre-surgery through your recovery. These two accomplished surgeons are focused on exceeding your expectations.

Dr. Caleb Schroeder is a board-certified general surgeon and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was recently one of only two surgeons in North America to receive the prestigious Oweida Scholarship from the American College of Surgeons. Schroeder received this award for his dedication to the education of surgical residents and his work on the implementation of telemedicine in surgery. He grew up in the Blue Hill area and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Doane College in Crete, followed by his Medical Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He completed his general surgery residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a husband and father of two children, he is honored to provide surgical care for the communities he serves. He enjoys watching sports, the outdoors, and exercising.