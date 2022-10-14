Hawks survive marathon with Nebraska Lutheran

HAMPTON – After the first four sets the visiting Nebraska Lutheran Knights and the Hampton Hawks were right where they started … tied.

Nebraska Lutheran won sets one and three 25-0 and 25-22, but the Hawks kept the match alive taking the second 25-20 and the fourth 25-9 to send the match to the fifth set.

Hampton put a cap on their eighth win of the season with 15-13 win in set five.

The Knights had two players in double figures in kills with senior Lily Otte leading the way with 15 and junior Marissa Endorf chipping in with 13. As a team the Lutheran girls hammered 37 kills on 148 of 173 swings or a .069 hitting mark.

The Knights got three aces each from Otte and junior Karynn Bretschneider and four blocks from Endorf and three from Bretschneider.

Otte led the defense with 26 digs; sophomore Rebecca Hueske added 23 and Jasmine Malchow and Bretschneider had 18 digs each. Bretschneider also had 21 set assists and Malchow 11.

No team or individual stats were available for Hampton.

Both the Knights and the Hawks will be in York today for the start of the CRC Tournament with all first round games taking place at York High School.

Nebraska Lutheran is the No. 9 seed and will take on the No. 8 East Butler Tigers at 3 p.m. The winner gets the No.1 seed Cross County Cougars at 5 p.m.

Hampton is the No. 10 seed and will play Shelby Rising City at 1 p.m. That winner faces No. 2 BDS at 3 p.m.