Hawks of Hampton make victims of St. Edward

ST. EDWARD – The Hampton Hawks improved to 1-1 on Friday with a 20-8 win over the St. Edward Beavers in afternoon high school six-man football.

Hampton took a 14-8 lead to the break after the score was tied at 8-8 though the first 10 minutes.

The Hawks added to their lead with a fourth quarter insurance touchdown for the win.

No team or individual stats were available for Hampton.

St. Edward (0-2) completed 15 of 23 passes for 89 yards. Leading the passing game was Ian Reardon who was 1 for 2 with 45 yards, while Mikey Blankenship was 6 of 8 for 33 yards.

St. Edward put up 118 yards rushing on 31 carries as senior Cole Mowrey was the team leader with 17 rushes for 83 yards.

Hampton (1-1) will host Stuart next Friday.

Hampton (1-1) 8 6 0 6-20

St. Edward (0-2) 8 0 0 0- 8