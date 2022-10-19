 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends of the Library

Hats off for Czechfest

  •

Hats off to everyone who attended the 17th annual York Czechfest on Sunday at the Holthus Convention Center. Thanks to all the Czechs and “Friends of a Czech” who came to volunteer throughout the day. We appreciate all the individuals and businesses that donated money, prizes and their time to promote Czech heritage in Nebraska.

It truly was a community event. Put Sunday, October 15, 2023 on your calendar for the 18th annual York Czechfest.

Dave, JoAnn, Pat and the members of the Nebraska Czechs of York.

