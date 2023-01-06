Hastings College announces fall 2022 Dean’s List

HASTINGS – Hastings College has announced the Dean’s List for its fall 2022 semester. For the semester, 389 students from 24 states and 12 countries were named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework.

Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Claire Kimbrough* of Geneva; Rachel Smith* of Osceola; Jacob Bargen of Utica; Cooper Gierhan* of Utica and Grace Sinsel* of York.

