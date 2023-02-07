HAMPTON – Dorchester’s sharpshooters came ready to play Tuesday night, as the Longhorns used a hot night from 3-point range to bury the Hampton Hawks 49-28 in girls Crossroads Conference action.

The hometown Hawks struggled out of the gate, recording nine turnovers against seven total shot attempts in the first eight minutes. By that point, Dorchester already led 18-4 thanks to a pair of treys from Hailey Schweitzer and a third from Gabby Theis.

Hampton woke up a little bit in the second stanza as the hosts netted 10 points in the frame, but the Hawks still trailed by 17 after Dorchester scorched the nets for another 13 points in the period.

Coming out of the break, the Longhorns used a 9-7 run in the third quarter to seize a 19-point cushion entering the game’s final eight minutes.

However, the Hawks weren’t going away quietly. Lillian Dose knocked down a shot and Shae Kingery picked the pocket of a Dorchester ballhandler and broke free down the court for a layup before Gavin Gilmore split a pair of foul shots.

Hampton’s 5-0 run got the Hawks to within 14, but Schweitzer canned a pair of 3-pointers in the span of about a minute and the Hawks never threatened again as the Longhorns held serve down the stretch for a 49-28 win.

The game hinged from both teams’ performances from beyond the arc, where Dorchester splashed down 8 of 18 (44.4%) attempts. Hampton, meanwhile, shot a dreadful 1 of 14 from downtown. The Longhorns’ 21-point advantage from long range proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.

For the game, Dorchester shot 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the floor. Schweitzer canned five triples and poured in a game-high 17 points to pace the Longhorns, while Baylor Behrens followed with 10 and Theis added eight.

Hampton shot a woeful 24.4% (11 of 45) from the floor and went 3 of 6 from the charity stripe. Dose and Gilmore paced the Hawks with 10 points apiece, while Nevaeh Lukassen added six and Kingery finished with two. Only four players scored for the Hawks in the loss.

Dorchester lost the turnover battle 22-16, but the Longhorns made up for it with a massive 39-19 edge on the glass. In the first half alone, the visitors out-rebounded Hampton 22-10.

The Hawks dropped to 7-13 with the loss and will return to the hardwood Thursday night when they welcome Riverside to town.