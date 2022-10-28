Hampton football vs. Red Cloud

RED CLOUD – The Red Cloud Warriors were much bigger, faster and were led by a senior laden team on Friday night as the 2022 Class D6 playoffs got underway.

Red Cloud, rated as the No. 5 team in Class D6, led 38-0 at the half and with a running clock the entire second half went on to pick up the 60-14 win over the Hampton Hawks who were making their first appearance in the post season since 2010.

Red Cloud senior Ben Ely scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards in the first quarter and junior Sam Dilley added a 2 yard run as the 9-1 Warriors built a 24-0 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Hampton could not stop the Warriors offense as they were outmatched in size, speed and height.

Red Cloud 6-5 junior receiver Caden Frey caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Ely late in the first half where he just won the jump ball over the Hawks’ much smaller defender. Frey had four receptions for 102 yards and did not play the second half.

Hampton head coach Jereme Jones said after the game that his team has to get to a place where they believe they belong in the playoffs.

“We came out and we played like we were not good enough to be in the playoffs and that they were the better team and we played a little scared. On defense it was frustrating because we knew exactly what they were running,” said Jones. “There were times we were in the right place but they have a 6-5 wide receiver and there was just not much we could do about it. A lot of it is belief and about building the program to where we believe we are supposed to be here.”

Hampton went to the half with a negative total in yards, but scored twice in the second half as junior Evan Pankoke scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and with 1:56 to play sophomore Jack Bullis polished off a 40-yard run for the final score of the season. Bullis came in having rushed for better than 1,000 yards on the year, but at the half he had fallen behind that total. Bullis had 64 yards in the second half and ended up with 58 for the game.

A bright spot for the Hawks in the first half was junior Korbin Stump with three receptions for 31 yards.

Red Cloud was unofficially tabbed with 191 on the ground and 121 through the air.

Hampton loses just one senior so the cupboard is full for the Hawks to return next season and continue to improve.

“I told them last year you guys would have killed to be in this position to lose, but they lost the tie-breaker and did not make it. This has to be the motivating factor all summer, all winter and all spring in the weight room. We have to get better, we are not at the level we need to be to win playoff games,” Jones said. “Whether it’s coaching wise, size wise, we have to get better and we have to get bigger. The senior laden team we went up against today was bigger and much faster and that is where we want to be. I’m here to build a program and I want to get to Kearney and play for championships.”