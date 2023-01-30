Gress of High Plains fourth at Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Omaha Westview girls won the Cedar Bluffs girls invitational on Saturday edging the WestPoint Beemer girls 99.5 to 98.5.

Louisville was third with 93, fourth went to Bellevue East with 84 and fifth was Scribner-Snyder with 80.

The High Plains Storm had just one wrestler in top 10 rated Dakota Gress at 120 pounds who finished in fourth place overall.

Gress (21-11) opened the day with a win over Gracie Reynolds of Logan View with a pin in 0:44.

In her second match she lost by pin to No. 6 Corah Linnaus of Stanton, before pining Katie Elder of Wahoo in 3:56.

In the third place match, Gress lost by pin to West Point-Beemer’s Brooklin Kuester in 0:26.

Gress is the only member of the High Plains Storm girls team and will compete for a spot at state starting on Friday at the A-1 district in Fremont. Fremont’s Kaylee Bedsole, rated No. 3, and Linnaus will be among the field at 120 pounds in Fremont.