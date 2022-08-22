Gresham man sentenced for having samurai sword, tomahawk, war hammer

YORK – Hrolfr Rognirhar, 38, of Gresham has been sentenced in a case that began with five felony counts of possession of a deadly weapon while being a prohibited person.

He was sentenced this past week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

This case began in late evening hours when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol on Highway 34 near Road S.

In court documents, the deputy says he saw a vehicle without a visible front license plate, so he turned around and as he followed observed the motorist was traveling at a speed of 74 mph. He said the vehicle also did not have a visible rear license plate.

A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy made contact with the driver, who was identified as Rognirhar.

In court documents, the deputy says as Rognirhar was leaning forward, his sweatshirt moved and the deputy could see a knife in a sheath on his right hip.

When the deputy went to his cruiser, he conducted a records check of Rognirhar which indicated he is a convicted felon in Nebraska.

The deputy said he asked Rognirhar about other knives in the vehicle and Rognirhar pointed out another knife the deputy could otherwise not see and also disclosed he had a sword behind his driver’s seat.

During a search of Rognirhar’s person, the deputy said he retrieved the knife he had seen in the sheath, which was a knife with a blade length of 3 ¼ inches. He also had a pocket knife on him.

A search of vehicle, the deputy said, uncovered a samurai style sword behind the driver’s seat – the blade length was 27 inches.

In the same area as the sword, the deputy said he found a weapon which consisted of a long handle with a metal mallet and pick on the end.

He said he also found a tomahawk with a 4 1/4 –inch blade, which was located in the bed of the pickup truck.

And the deputy said a knife with a wooden handle was found in a different box in the bed with a blade length of 5 ½ inches.

The deputy says further, in court documents, that upon an online investigation of the manufacturer of the weapon with the metal mallet and pick end – it is advertised as a “tactical survival hammer, a defense war hammer head.”

Because Rognirhar is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing these types of items.

Rognirhar, who is also listed in court documents as also residing in Columbus, took a plea agreement in which all the counts were reduced down to one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was sentenced to three years of traditional probation.