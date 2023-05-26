GRESHAM — The Gresham Library will host a Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. starting at the Library and on Sunday, May 28 they will host a bookmobile with Chapters Books downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be books for all ages available to purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Gresham Library Fund.