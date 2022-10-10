Gresham Housing director receives state award

GRESHAM -- The Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NE NAHRO) presented Renee Williams of Gresham with their highest honor as the recipient of the 2022 Orville Stanton Distinguished Service Award. This award was presented to Williams at the NE NAHRO annual fall conference which was held in South Sioux City.

Williams is the executive director of David City, Gresham and Friend Housing Authorities. She is also the Professional Development Committee Co-Chair for the Nebraska NAHRO Chapter. She has been a leader in housing since 2007.

This honor is given to someone who has been a leader and active member of the NE NAHRO Housing Association and someone who promotes safe and affordable housing in Nebraska. Williams has been a mentor to many housing authority directors across the state. She continues to be a tremendous leader in her field and is highly respected by her colleagues, say Gresham officials. She has been instrumental in bringing national trainings to the NE NAHRO membership and has co-chaired numerous annual housing conferences.