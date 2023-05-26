GRESHAM — Gresham High School Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. for social time with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The banquet will be held at the Gresham Community Center. The cost of the meal is $22 per person and tickets can be purchased at York State Bank-Gresham Branch.
Gresham High School Alumni Banquet
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
York customers, including the News-Times office, were affected.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
York shot a combined 593 at Monument Shadows in Gering, including a 298 on Wednesday, to win by 8 strokes.