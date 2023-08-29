YORK — The York High School Booster Club will be sponsoring its annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 10 at noon at the York Country Club. This is a 4-person scramble and the cost is $240 per team ($60 per golfer) which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, team mulligans and team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight. There will also be flag prizes on every hold and a drawing for other prizes. Don't wait to get your team registered as the deadline for entries is Saturday, Sept. 2. Please consider getting a 4-person team together and support a very worthy cause. Remember — ALL proceeds from this event will go directly to help fund York High School Athletics. Contact Scott Koch at 402.362.6067 with any questions. The alternate date for this tournament in case of inclement weather is Sunday, Sept. 17.