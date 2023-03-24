GRAND ISLAND — As part of the restructuring of Conestoga Mall, the former homes of JC Penney, Sears, Younkers and Dillard's will all be demolished.

The southern 200,000 square feet of the current mall will also be razed.

Less than half of the current mall will remain after the work is done, says Mitch Hohlen of Woodsonia Real Estate, which has purchased the property.

As part of the $220 million project, many existing tenants are moving from the north end of the mall to the south end. About 140,000 square feet, on the north end, will be retained.

All of the remaining tenants will have exterior-facing storefronts. No hallways inside the mall will remain.

"This will not be a traditional mall anymore," Hohlen said. It "will be transformed into more of a modern, mixed-use lifestyle center, instead of a mall."

Currently, the mall totals more than 500,000 square feet and is the largest enclosed mall between Omaha and Denver.

"So it'll be, I would say, unrecognizable (from) what it is today," he said.

Target will be built on the south end and Best Buy will remain where it is, but its exterior façade will be "significantly upgraded," he said.

For the north end of the mall, "we are finalizing a very strong national tenant lineup," Hohlen said. The identity of those businesses will be unveiled in the coming months.

All of the current parking lots will be torn up and replaced with new, landscaped lots, illuminated with LED lighting. That work will be done in phases.

Multi-family housing units will be built on the site's northeast corner. Among other things, a new street will be built.

Hohlen, a Hastings native, said he grew up going to Conestoga Mall.

"It's very unique that you have an opportunity to reposition an enclosed mall. So we're excited," he said.

He's also excited to be able to do such a large project outside of Omaha or Lincoln.

"We couldn't be more excited to be able to do this in Grant Island," Hohlen said.