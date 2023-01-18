GoodyPop store changes hands

When Keith and Janeen Berg decided it was time to fully retire and sell the popcorn store they started back in November, 2019 they didn’t have to look very far to find new owners. They have sold the GoodyPop business, located at 113 East 6th Street in York, to their daughter-in-law and son, Katie and Miles Berg.

The sale was official as of the first of the year and Katie will assume the day-to-day management of the successful operation. She had been a graphic designer for a company the past 11 ½ years working out of an office at home and said it was time to get out of the house.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to come in here and run the whole show,” said Katie. “Everything from popping the popcorn to managing the employees and I’m looking forward to the challenge. Miles will help with the business end but I’ll be the one here at the store.” Miles is a partner at York Dental Associates in York.

She said they will continue to offer the more than 50 different flavors that Keith and Janeen had developed. “They are all Janeen’s recipes and we’ll look at maybe experimenting with new flavors down the road after I get a good handle on the business,” said Katie.

“The business has really taken off the past couple of years and customers have said they really enjoy the store,” she added. “York needs unique businesses like this in the downtown and hopefully there will be more in the future.”

She also added that in the future she looks forward to her and Miles’ three kids coming down to the store to help out. That includes Skyler who is five, Carson – 2 ½ years and their latest addition Brooks who is three months. It’s something that Keith and Janeen’s other grandkids have been able to do the last three years when they came to York to visit.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work to take over and run everything from A to Z,” said Katie, “but it’s exciting and something I’m looking forward to.”

GoodyPop is open four days a week: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can reach the store by calling 402-363-9528.

Supply chain workshop scheduled

Join the York Chamber and York County Development Corporation on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 12 - 3 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center for a time of conversation and education on Supply Chain Struggles and Solutions.

Speakers have been invited to discuss the struggles businesses have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help them in the future.

Also, a panel discussion will be held to hear from members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. ALL are invited to attend.

The cost is FREE to members of YCDC and the Chamber and $25 to non-members. Register using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/supply-chain-lunch-learn/

What the heck?

As this column was being written, the weather reports say that there is a major winter storm heading our way over Wednesday and Thursday. As a fully retired member of the Social Security brigade, I say bring it on.

I’ve got snacks, a good book, cable TV and a furnace that works. No need to poke my nose out of the house, unlike the good ole days when work would require my presence. One more perk of being a baby boomer.