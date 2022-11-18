When it comes to who Nebraska should hire as the next head football coach, I turn to Nebraska native Larry the Cable Guy and his famous phrase.

GIT-R-DONE---hire Mickey Joseph!

Let’s count and list the number of names that have come up as Nebraska’s next head coach since Scott Frost was fired back in early September.

On the other hand that probably is not a very good idea as it would require just about all the space that I have allocated for my column to list them.

Earlier this week one name that popped up that was utterly ridiculous was Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who announced this would be his final year at Alabama. Not sure who started that rumor but at least it didn’t gain a lot of steam and I have not heard a word since.

Two other names that have gotten a lot of ink lately in social media is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. I think it’s more than safe to say neither of those guys will be in Lincoln come next fall, unless Urban is there for FOX Sports and we somehow end up with Jackson State on the schedule. I heard also that Dave Aranda from Baylor turned down the Huskers and that the University told Trev Alberts to throw the kitchen sink at Meyer and offer him eight million a year. He would keep Mickey on staff as a coach in training and he would take over when he was ready. Another one of those unbelievable stories that gets created.

The rumor mill on nearly a daily basis seems to come up with a new name.

I said two weeks ago that Alberts needs to pull the trigger and hire Mickey Joseph fulltime and I still stand by that.

I worry that if Nebraska recruits don’t find out real soon who the next head coach is going to be, some of them may just pull their commitment and go elsewhere.

Maybe Mickey is not the flashiest name we can hire, but with him being a former player he understands Nebraska football and the biggest plus in his corner is simply, HE WANTS THE JOB!- HE wants to be here.

I would think that Mickey just wanting to be here would be a huge, huge factor when considering other candidates, but I worry that Trev wants to get a big name in here to entice high school players into coming to Nebraska.

With two more games on the schedule I would hope that the decision comes before the final game at Iowa. As the December signing date gets closer, I feel that the longer we wait the higher the risk of losing some committed players becomes.

Mickey has the passion and in my book that is enough to pull the interim tag and make him the head coach NOW!!

Final Week

Next Monday and Tuesday will be the official final week of the 2022 Fall Sports season with high school football playoff games in Lincoln both days. The area does not have any teams headed to Lincoln so most of next week will be spent getting the Winter Sports Preview put together.

It will also be the final week of something else which I will touch on in my column next week.

Hope everyone has a great weekend and if you are traveling just be care and be safe!