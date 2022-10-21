Girls Class C&D State Cross Country Meet

KEARNEY – Centennial’s Grace Schernikau came within four tenths of a second on medalling for the Broncos in Friday’s Class D State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club.

Oakland-Craig’s Chaney Nelson edged Schernikau with a late burst to defeat the Bronco sophomore by the slimmest of margins.

Crofton’s Jordy Arens, a junior won the race with a time of 19:29.8 with Ainsworth junior Katherine Kerrigan in second with a time of 20:12.20 and in third was Cornerstone Christian’s Brekyn Kok as she finished in 20:12.6.

The Class D team champion for the girls was Hemingford as the top four teams were all within 11 points of each other. Hemingford has 38 points, second place Ainsworth 40, third was Crofton with 41 and Aquinas was fourth with 49.

McCool Junction senior Payton Gerken who was injured until last week’s districts came across the line in 21:55.50 for 25th place, while Centennial sophomore Josie Turnbull ran a time of 22:54.4 and she took 56th overall.

In Class C there was only one girls competing and that was Fillmore Central junior Hallie Verhage. She was clocked at 23:25.60 and finished in 68th place.

Arlington’s Keelianne Green was the winner of the Class C race with a time of 19:15.50 with second place going to Lindee Henning of Ogallala (19:34.3) and Milford’s Lilly Kenning in third with her time of 19:50.8.

The top five teams team in Class girls were; Wayne (74); Auburn (76); Lincoln Christian (86); Chadron (93) and Douglas County West with 96.