Girls all-star hoops set for June 12 at GICC

GRAND ISLAND - The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star basketball games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday, June 12. The girls will tip-off at 5 pm, with the boys to follow.
This game will feature some of the top talent from Striv schools across the state, as well as the Tri-Cities area. The games will be live-streamed on striv.tv/striv-sports.
The York coverage area has the following athletes playing in the all-star games.
Girls Visitors- Maddie Portwine, York; Erica Stratman, Cross County.
Girls Home- Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial.
Boys Visitors –Owen McDonald, McCool Junction.
Boys Home –Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan; Cooper Gierhan, Centennial.