 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls all-star hoops set for June 12 at GICC
0 comments

Girls all-star hoops set for June 12 at GICC

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND - The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star basketball games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday, June 12. The girls will tip-off at 5 pm, with the boys to follow. 

This game will feature some of the top talent from Striv schools across the state, as well as the Tri-Cities area. The games will be live-streamed on striv.tv/striv-sports.

The York coverage area has the following athletes playing in the all-star games.

Girls Visitors- Maddie Portwine, York; Erica Stratman, Cross County.

Girls Home- Kate Hirschfeld, Centennial.

Boys Visitors –Owen McDonald, McCool Junction.

Boys Home –Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan; Cooper Gierhan, Centennial.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News