STILLWATER, Okla. — A total of 7,729 students were named to the 2023 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Alyssa Gilliland of York, a biology major, was one of 3,491 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all of her courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.