SEWARD -- The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club’s Annual “Festival of Trees” Christmas Trees for the Seward Christmas Festival will feature and honor each of the communities in Seward County. The local GFWC Club wants this event to be part of the bigger community/county effort to kick-off the Christmas season-this year involving the youth and children of the area as the creators and decorators of the trees. The decorated trees, decorated by children and youth groups in Seward County, will be featured the weekend of Nov. 25 and with many held over the entire Christmas season - depending on the sponsoring community’s situation. The event will be held in the West Fireplace Room of the Seward Civic Center located at 616 Bradford Street in Seward and sponsored by the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club.

Communities in Seward County invited to share their Christmas tree include Pleasant Dale, Milford, Cordova, Beaver Crossing, Utica, Tamora, Ruby, Staplehurst, Bee, Garland, Goehner and Seward. The sponsor can come from children’s groups, youth civic group, a local family, church youth groups, classrooms of the area or young individual that wants to promote their community in Seward County.

”We really hope to have children and youth from every corner in the county represented,” commented Jean Kolterman-co chair of the project for the GFWC SWC. “We are asking the various communities to find a group of youth children to plan and decorate a special tree from your area!”

Youth from each town/community in Seward County are welcome to decorate a furnished artificial tree or bring both their tree and decorations. We hoped to attract decorated trees filled with a variety of ornaments and decorations and happy that these communities were willing to share their tree with other’s in Seward County. Communities can have a tree representative of their town or one with special ornaments-such as tractors, rocking horses, Barbie’s, fire trucks, Angels, pets, ‘Go Big Red’ or ‘Red, White and Blue’ themes “We realize that this may be asking a lot from community youth volunteers, during the busy Christmas season, but the festival of trees is a fun Christmas family activity and the effort promoted communities working together with many fun trees to share.

There was not be a competition or prizes-as they were all be “winners” and the club just appreciates the communities sharing their trees. Over the years many kept their trees up at the Civic Center during the entire Christmas season. Will you be willing to be your community volunteer and coordinate a decorated tree for your community?

The Communities of Seward County’s Festival of Trees offers free admission and asked for a free-will donation to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or canned goods for the Blue Valley Community Action food bank or a donation of gloves, stocking caps, scarves, mittens and socks to both local city missions. The goal is to promote families and the Christmas Spirit, make an impact in the community program by helping the less fortunate and to remember to also have fun! To volunteer and sponsor the tree representing your community in Seward County, contact the GFWC Seward Woman’s Club, Jean Kolterman, Project Co-Chair, at 402-643-3803 or contact Co-Chair Rene Chandler at renejchandler@aol.com.

The GFWC Seward Woman’s Club is the oldest Civic organization in the Greater Seward area, founded and organized in 1900. The club holds membership in the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs (GFWC) and the GFWC Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs, INC. The theme of the GFWC is “VOLUNTEER!” and the organization meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month at the Seward Civic Center.