GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds their ‘Christmas Fun For Kids’ Day

EXETER -- GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club held their annual “Christmas Fun For Kids” on Dec. 3.

Sixty-five kids registered for the door prizes to be given away every 15 minutes.

Activities included decorating cookies and making tree ornaments, playing games, guessing the number of pens/pencils and Christmas ornaments in glass containers along with eating cotton candy. Other activities included face painting and visiting Santa’s store to purchase their Mom and Dad a Christmas present for $1.

The big deal of the day was the arrival of Santa. Pictures were taken and Santa played games and received big hugs.

Winners of the guessing game were Gracelyn Becker and Taggert Jensen.

Thanks to all the volunteers, to the churches of Exeter and Cordova for orange juice and doughnuts, to Cindy Markowski for the cotton candy and to the FCCLA girls

and Mrs. Vossler for their help with activities and to Generation Bank of Exeter for sponsoring Santa.