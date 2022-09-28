GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds September meeting

EXETER -- Members of the GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met September 20, 2022, at the UCC Fellowship Hall with 16 members present. President Karen Chapman called the meeting to order. The Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited.

Marsha Jorgensen and Cheryl Luzum spotlighted a “Famous Woman in History” and both chose Queen Elizabeth II. She passed away September 8 after 70 years as Queen of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The minutes of the last meeting were read by Secretary/Treasurer Bonnie Cudaback. She also gave the Treasurer Report. Her books were audited by Amy Emshoff and shown to be approved. The minutes were approved as read and the treasurer’s report will be filed for audit. Patty DeMoss reported she had sent 17 cards since our May meeting. Karen presented a bill.

Bonnie reported on the State Board Meeting she and Elaine Oldehoeft had attended in Seward in July, they being the State “Jennie June Award” Chairmen. The Exeter Days Parade was held July 30th and our club was represented. Agnes Loukota drove her daughters’ convertible, with Karen, Bonnie, Judy Dinneen riding and throwing candy to the eager children along the route. Signs on the car were made by Karen, and Kathy Due.

Cheerful House card sales were turned into Judy Dinneen, who graciously consented to chair this project. President Karen announced that the Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler will once again be held and we will be selling “pie by the slice”. She passed a sheet to sign up for bringing a pie. District IV Con-vention will be held in Fairmont October 19th. Reservations are due by October 14th. Bethine Leif and Elaine Oldehoeft will be furnishing the items for the auction.

Bethine Leif has been our Historian for many years and was thanked for her service. She has resigned that position. There will be no Historian in the future.

Peggy Scott reported that she will continue to collect plastic bags to be made into mats for the homeless and for animals in adoption centers. She prepares them to be made into plarn. She will also continue to collect paper towel, toilet paper and wrapping paper rolls, and cardboard egg cartons, which she delivers to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln. The animals play with the items. Members may take their newspapers to York Adopt A Pet, where they shred them for bedding for the animals.

Agnes Loukota showed the foley bags she sews for Madonna in Lincoln. She has sewn 53 since May. Bonnie showed the pillowcase dresses she has made. She and Agnes have made 52 since May. Agnes also sews port pillows for Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Members paid their dues and received their new program books that were prepared by Bonnie, and Amy Emshoff.

Bonnie passed out booklets of the “Constitution of the United States” for members to read.

Karen thanked the hostesses, Marsha Jorgensen and Cheryl Luzum, for their “Nebraska Tailgate” treats.

Judy Dinneen provided the program about her trip to Annapolis, Maryland and Washington, D. C. this summer. She visited the GFWC Headquarters in D.C. It is designated as a “National Historic Landmark“, and was built in 1875 and purchased in 1922. Of Nebraska interest, was the picture on the wall of a former GFWC Nebraska President, Mrs. Hassebrook of West Point, who served in 1964-1966. Judy took a 1950 Nebraska State commemorative plate that Bethine Leif had, and presented it to the tour guide. Judy and her son and wife, John and Pam Dinneen, also visited her brother, John and Cindy McCabe, in Annapolis, and stayed with her niece and family. The Maryland State House in Annapolis was of particular interest. It was the only Statehouse in the U. S. to serve as the Nation’s Capitol in 1783-1784.

Bonnie Cudaback

Recording Secretary