EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met March 21, 2023, at the UCC Fellowship Hall with 12 members present.

FCCLA member, Joni Vossler, presented her speech entry “Pedal Safety”, which was in the “Focus on Children” category. She held a Bike Rodeo in the E-M gym as part of her project, plus interacting with the children in many other safety issues. In February, she competed at the “District Star” and received a gold. She will be competing on the State level in April.

Hostesses Amy Emshoff and Reba Toothman served refreshments during a time of fellowship.

President Karen Chapman called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance and Club Collect were recited.

Reba spotlighted a “Famous Woman in History” choosing Ann Jarvis of Virginia, whose daughter, Anna, proposed the National Mother’s Day holiday in 1908 in honor of her mother. President Woodrow Wilson made it the first official day in 1914. Amy Emshoff told about Alice Dittman, whose father founded the Cornhusker Bank in Lincoln. Alice was the first female President of the Nebraska Bankers Association.

Secretary/Treasurer Bonnie Cudaback read the minutes of the February meeting. They were approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report. It will be filed for audit. Reba presented a bill for postage for sending the Creative Writing Contest and Beautiful Nebraska Postcard Art Contest entries to the District Chairman. It was approved by Elaine Oldehoeft, seconded and passed.

Marsha Jorgensen presented the Nominating Report for 2023-2024 officers as follows: President, Kathy Due; First Vice President, Judy Dinneen; Second Vice President, Elaine Oldehoeft; Recording Secretary, Karen Chapman; Corresponding Secretary, Patty DeMoss, Treasurer, Peggy Scott. Bethine Leif made a motion that the slate of officers be the elected officers, seconded and passed.

Kathy Due announced that all First Place and Best of Show entries in the E-M School Art Contest will be taken to the State Convention. Kathy will send in the Woman’s Club photography entries soon.

The group then reviewed the Budget for 2023-2024. Several changes were made. Bonnie made a motion to approve, it was seconded and carried.

Judy Dinneen will be attending State Convention in Papillion on April 21 and 22.

In lieu of an April meeting, the group will be going to Edgar NE, where they will have lunch and tour the Sugar Shack.

Bonnie Cudaback

Recording Secretary