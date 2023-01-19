GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds January meeting

The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met January 17, 2023, at the Exeter Public Library, with eleven members present. President Karen Chapman introduced our special guest, NFWC State President, Karen Crandall, from Papillion.
President Chapman introduced Cindy Markowski, one of three Librarians. She reported that there have been 1,983 kids who have visited the library the past year, and over 1900 adults. She told about the after-school program called the LOL Club (Love our Library), in which kindergarten through 6th graders come from 3:30 to 4:30 Monday through Thursday. A quiet homework time is first and then students have Makerspace activities available such as games, art, cricket, IPADS, crafts or outside play. From 4:30 to 5:00, 5th and 6th graders come. They have had up to 32 children attend in a day. Once a month there is a planned story/craft activity. They have started a toddler time this year. It is every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30. Once a month the Head Start staff plans it and the rest of the time they have snacks and activities appropriate for 0 to 3 year-olds available. There is also an outreach story time for the two daycares in town. Pat takes free books to those families and reads with the kids once a month through the school year. The librarians plan a lot of summer activities for the themed Summer Reading Program. Input comes from the Nebraska Library Commission for these activities. The Library has a new awning on the east side, bought through the Exeter Foundation and a grant. They also purchased some nice larger items with a COVID Grant. Cindy, along with Sara Pella and Pat Sudrla, have been the librarians since September, 2021.
The business meeting was called to order by President Chapman and the Flag Salute and Club Collect were recited.
Bonnie Cudaback, Secretary, read the minutes of the November and December meetings. Ten
members enjoyed lunch at Sweetwater December, 13th, and then went to the home of Agnes Loukota, for a short meeting, music, and fellowship. Patty DeMoss reported having sent 40 cards in November to Veterans. Peggy Scott reported that pill bottles may be turned into her. They are used for pet medicine at the Children’s Zoo. Pat Sudrla played her guitar and sang a beautiful Christmas song, and the other ladies joined her in singing Christmas carols. Agnes provided a lovely lunch.
The minutes were approved as read. Bonnie gave the Treasurer’s reports. Her reports will be filed for audit.
President Karen reported for Patty DeMoss, Corresponding Secretary, that five cards were sent in January. Eighty-three cards were sent in 2022. Bonnie presented a bill for expense incurred doing 2022 Reports. It was approved by Reba Toothman, seconded and carried. Bonnie prepared the 2022 reports and stated club members completed 57 projects and 1,452 volunteer hours. $1,249. was donated and In-Kind Donations were $2,398.
President Karen announced that our club was the Nebraska Community Impact winner. It was received at the 2022 State Convention. We will be receiving a Certificate.
Kathy Due, Fine Arts Chairman, announced the upcoming Photography Contest in February. Reba Toothman, Creative Writing Chairman for school children and Woman’s Club members, is due January 25th.
The Meeting was adjourned.
Bethine Leif provided lunch.
Bonnie J. Cudaback,
Recording Secretary