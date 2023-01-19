GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club holds January meeting

President Chapman introduced Cindy Markowski, one of three Librarians. She reported that there have been 1,983 kids who have visited the library the past year, and over 1900 adults. She told about the after-school program called the LOL Club (Love our Library), in which kindergarten through 6th graders come from 3:30 to 4:30 Monday through Thursday. A quiet homework time is first and then students have Makerspace activities available such as games, art, cricket, IPADS, crafts or outside play. From 4:30 to 5:00, 5th and 6th graders come. They have had up to 32 children attend in a day. Once a month there is a planned story/craft activity. They have started a toddler time this year. It is every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30. Once a month the Head Start staff plans it and the rest of the time they have snacks and activities appropriate for 0 to 3 year-olds available. There is also an outreach story time for the two daycares in town. Pat takes free books to those families and reads with the kids once a month through the school year. The librarians plan a lot of summer activities for the themed Summer Reading Program. Input comes from the Nebraska Library Commission for these activities. The Library has a new awning on the east side, bought through the Exeter Foundation and a grant. They also purchased some nice larger items with a COVID Grant. Cindy, along with Sara Pella and Pat Sudrla, have been the librarians since September, 2021.