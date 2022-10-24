GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club hold meeting

EXETER -- The GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club met October 18, 2022, at the UCC Fellowship Hall with twelve members present. Members wore pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

President Karen Chapman introduced Brenda Motis of Fillmore County Senior Services. She shared information and updates on Medicare. She handed out a Medicare Supplement Fact Sheet. This is the Open Enrollment period until December 7th. She also passed out brochures on Caring Friends In Home Care.

Karen called the meeting to order. The Club Collect and Flag Salute were recited. Bonnie Cudaback read the minutes of the September meeting and they were approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Bonnie. Her report will be filed for audit. Patty DeMoss, Correspondence Secretary, reported that she had sent five cards since the last meeting, and had received two thank you’s. Bills were presented and Kathy Due made the motion to approve them. It was seconded and carried.

The Exeter Avenue Holiday Sampler was held October 15th. Our club sold “pie by the slice”. Fifteen members contributed 18 pies, and six members worked. Karen provided a pie for the door prize. Our club will be participating in the “Trunk or Treat” event on October 30th, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., on Main Street. District IV Convention will be held in Fairmont tomorrow and five members will be attending. Judy Dinneen reported that she had delivered the Cheerful House card orders.

Members brought items and monetary gifts to be taken to the Fillmore County Military Support Group in Geneva. This was our “Make A Difference Day” project. Members are to continue to save Our Family UPC’s.

Suzanne Johnson and Bethine Leif spotlighted a “Famous Woman in History” choosing Dolley Madison, wife of James Madison, fourth president of the United States from 1809 to 1817.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, November 15 at 1:30. The girls’ Quiz Bowl participants will give a report. John Brueggeman of Hebron will present a program on “The Truth of America’s Foundations”. Kathy Due and Peggy Scott will spotlight a famous lady in history.

Suzanne Johnson and Bethine Leif provided a tasty lunch.

Bonnie J. Cudaback

Recording Secretary