EXETER -- GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club members met at Sweeter for lunch on February 21, 2023.

Following lunch, they went to Exeter-Milligan Public School to view the Fine Arts entries in the Commons Area. These included entries of students’ artwork, crafts, and photography, and also Woman’s Club photography. There were 130 entries in art, crafts, and photography. There were eight entries in the Woman’s Club photography contest. The first place winners advance to the State Contest. Those helping with the contest were Kathy Due, Agnes Loukota, and Suzanne Johnson. Terry Volkmer was the judge. Kathy Due made a motion to give Terry a gift certificate for doing the judging. It was seconded and carried.

Eleven members then met in the Community Room for the business meeting. The meeting was called to order by Karen Chapman, President. The Club Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were recited. Karen thanked the group for wearing RED in observance of Heart Month. Bonnie Cudaback read the minutes of the January meeting. They were approved as read. The Treasurer’s report was given by Bonnie. They will be filed for audit.

Reba Toothman reported on the Nebraska Children’s Postcard Art Contest. There were 50 entries in K through 4th grades. They were sent to the State Chairman, where they will be judged and winners announced at State Convention. She had 11 entries in the Creative Writing Contest, all from 4th graders. They are also sent to the State Chairman to be judged.

Members gave Peggy Scott a round of applause when Bonnie announced that she will be the new “Reporting” Chairman. Members are to get their volunteer hours, etc. to her each month.

Peggy is our “Recycling” Chairman and she told us the Children’s Zoo is now taking old perfume.

The next meeting will be March 21st at 1:30 p.m.. at the UCC Hall. The E-M High School girls will present their FCCLA speeches, and the nomination report for new officers will be announced.

Bonnie J. Cudaback

Recording Secretary