GENEVA — Geneva Days will be held June 30 through July 4 in downtown Geneva. Events planned for Friday, June 30 include EJ the DJ Music a free swim from 1 p.m. until midnight, Yard Games in the Park, a Virtual Reality Game Trailer and food by Mexcellent Grill, Paradise Eats and Coolers. The Geneva Sons of the American Legion Beer Garden will be open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Friday.