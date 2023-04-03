FRIEND – The McCool Junction Mustangs showed great balance at the Meridian invite on Monday, racking up 164 points to second place High Plains with 87.

In third was BDS with 77, fourth place went to Sterling with 61 and rounding out the top five in the 10 team field was Friend with 48.

Exeter-Milligan was seventh with 22 and Hampton finished 8th with 15.

Mustangs junior Ryland Garretson had a field day in both the field events and the sprints.

He racked up 40 points in four events as he won the long jump (19-7 ¼), the high jump (5-8), the 100 meters and the 200 with times of 11.06 and 23.31.

Senior Trent Neville also did his part winning the 400, 800 and 1600 events as McCool scored 54 points in those three events.

They were also strong in the relays, taking first in the 4x400 and third in both the 4x100 and 4x800.

The Mustangs ended up winning 10 events as Luke Brugger took the 3200 with a time of 11:18.85 and Jayden Fuehrer also earned the top spot in the 300 hurdles.

High Plains scored 20 points alone in the relays as they won the 4x100 with a clocking of 46.77, ran second in the 4x400 (3:56.41) and took fifth in the 4x800.

In the 200, Gavin Morris was second and in the long jump Brodey Spurling also took second. A second place finish was turned in by Lance Russell in the 400.

Third place efforts went to Carter Urkoski in the 300 hurdles, Gavin Morris in the 100, Russell in the 800 and Haden Helgoth in both the 1600 and the 3200.

Exeter-Milligan posted one win when Tyler Due cleared 12-2 to win the pole vault and took fifth in the 110 high hurdles. Marcus Krupicka was fourth in the shot put, Carver Kanode fourth in the pole vault.

The Timberwolf 4x400 relay also took fifth place.

Hampton’s scoring came from Korbin Stump at fifth in the shot put, the 4x100 relay was sixth and the 4x800 took fourth. Jack Bullis was fourth in the 200 and Eli Arndt was fourth in the 3200.

Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction will be in action on Tuesday, April 11 at the Heartland invite at 10 a.m. Hampton and High Plains will be in Osceola on Wednesday, April 12 for the High Plains invite which is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.

Boys team scoring-1.McCool Junction (MCJ) 164; 2.High Plains (HP) 87; 3.BDS 77; 4.Sterling (STR) 61; 5.Friend (FRE) 48; 6.Meridian (MER) 29; 7.Exeter-Milligan (EM) 22; 8.Hampton (HMP) 15; 9.Diller-Odell (DO) 14; 10.Dorchester (DOR) 8.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in each event.

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Tanner Bolte, BDS, 47-4; 4.Marcus Krupicka, EM, 38-5; 5.Korbin Stump, HAM 37-8; 6.Alex Morner, MCJ, 36-1.

Pole Vault-1.Tyler Due, EM, 12-2; 2.Lucas Beversdorf, MCJ, 11-6; 4.Carver Kanode, EM 11-0; 5.Camden Morris, HP, 9-6.

Triple Jump-1.Callan McKinney, DO, 39-2 ½; 4.Brodey Spurling, HP, 37-4 ½

High Jump-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 5-8; 3T.Trent Naber, MCJ 5-6

Discus-1.Easton Weber, BDS, 135-9; 4.Alex Morner, MCJ, 116-3; 6.TJ Hiett, HP, 105-11.

Long Jump-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 19-7 ¼; 2.Brodey Spurling, HP, 19-3 ¼

Running Events

4x100 relay-1.High Plains 46.77; 3.McCool JCT 48.74; 6.Hampton 50.86.

4x400 relay-1.McCool JCT 3:51.77; 2.High Plains 3:56.41; 5.Exeter-Milligan 4:46.72.

4x800 relay-1.Friend 9:48.32; 3.McCool JCT 10:07.28; 4.Hampton 10:33.50; 5.High Plains 11:18.29.

110H-1.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 17.74; 5.Tyler Due, EM, 18.82; 6.Camden Morris, HP, 19.42.

300IH-1.Christian Conley, FRE, 45.51; 2.Jayden Fuehrer, MCJ, 46.08; 3.Carter Urkoski, HP, 46.11; 5.Brodey Spurling, HP, 48.13

100 meters-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ 11.06; 3.Gavin Morris, HP 11.29; 5.Gage Friesen, HP, 11.59

200-1.Ryland Garretson, MCJ, 23.31; 2.Gavin Morris, HP, 23.41; 4.Jack Bullis, HAM, 24.93

400-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 53.91; 2.Lance Russell, HP, 54.95; 5.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 55.91.

800-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 2:13.28; 3.Lance Russell, HP, 2:15.80; 4.Trenton Orlando, MCJ, 2:17.32

1600-1.Trent Neville, MCJ, 5:14.00; 2.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 5:16.55; 3.Haden Helgoth, HP, 5:24.34; 4.Joey Pederson, MCJ, 5:28.37

3200-1.Luke Brugger, MCJ, 11:18.85; 2.Joey Pederson, MCJ, 11:33.50; 3.Haden Helgoth, HP, 11:40.90; 4.Eli Arndt, HAM, 11:59.05; 6.Ayden Hans, HP, 12:14.45