September 20, 2022

Gail Lynn Miller died on September 20, 2022. She was born on August 21, 1952 in Muncie, Ind., to George and Ellen Welker. In 1973 after a beautiful courtship Gail married Lester Ray Miller II. Together they had two children, Lester Ray Miller III and Lynn Ann Miller. With open arms they welcomed Pam (Rathe) and Jay Powers into their family as a daughter and son-in-law.

Gail was an active member of East Hill Church of Christ throughout her time in York and beloved teacher of science to thousands of students at York College. Gail and Ray loved welcoming friends, acquaintances, and new move-ins into their home. Countless students found a sanctuary at their home. Gail will be remembered for her life of service to various schools and churches she attended throughout the country.

Gail loved spending time with family and friends, traveling with her husband to look at the natural wonders of the earth, and the color purple. Although she had many titles during her life, her proudest title was that of GG to her grandchildren. Watching her grandchildren grow up and present countless talent shows to everyone’s amusement were highlights of family get-togethers.

Gail is survived by her husband Ray of York; son Les (Pam) Miller of York; daughter Lynn (Jay) Powers of Spanaway, Washington; grandchildren Madelynn and Audrey Miller of York, and Hayley and Chase Wunder of Spanaway; her sister Pam (Rick) Henderson of Knightstown, Indiana; brother Alan (Susan) Welker of Murfreesburo, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at East Hill Church of Christ in York. Private family burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1-8 p.m., with her family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., at Metz Mortuary.

Memorials can be sent to York University (York, Nebraska) for the L. Ray and Gail Miller endowment for the sciences.

Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary. Messages will be given to the family.