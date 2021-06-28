Fusion softball sign-up announced

YORK - The York Fusion Softball registration deadline for the 2022 season is approaching fast.

The Fusion will field traveling teams in the following age divisions next year; 10-U, 12-U, 14-U and 16-18-U.

The Fusion will do registration for the 8-U division in the spring of 2022.

Forms will be sent via email to all existing players in Fusion and will be emailed from York Public School.

Forms can also be picked up at the York City Auditorium as well. The forms will also be posted on the York Fusion Facebook page.

These forms need to be returned by Thursday, July 1, to Renee Mattox at 3 Laurel Lane, York NE 68467.

Scholarships are available to players in need. Please reach out to Kara Rauert at kararauert@gmail.com.

Once the registration forms are received the York Fusion board will determine if tryouts are needed for the different age groups. The tryout date is Tuesday, July 6. A board member will contact players if your player is needed for a tryout.