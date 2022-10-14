Fullerton closes out Storm’s gridiron regular season with 54-28 win

FULLERTON – Fullerton senior running back Brady Cook ran the ball 32 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors defeated the High Plains Storm 54-28 in Thursday night football.

High Plains is 3-5 and as of Thursday morning sits just outside of the top 32 teams in the wildcard points.

The Warriors racked up 304 yards on the ground and another 87 yards through the air for total offense of 391 yards.

Sophomore Fletcher Dubas ran for 72 yards on 12 carries and he scored two touchdowns.

Dubas also completed 4 of 5 passes with touchdown tosses to Cook from 14 yards and senior Tyler Gochenour from 37 yards out.

Cook led the defense with 10 tackles and Max Voichahoske added nine. The Warrior defense recorded three sacks with Voichahoske the team leader with two.

Fullerton ends their regular season with a record of 4-4.

No team or individual stats for High Plains were posted.