From the Front Row

Scott Frost is all Nebraska. He loves it here and if there is a coach in the nation that can turn it around in Lincoln I believe it’s him.

So why has he struggled?

A lot of what I read has to do with elite recruits not wanting to come here. Maybe so, we don’t exactly attract a lot of 5-stars, but if you look back to when Tom Osborne was coaching he didn’t have a lot of top 10 recruiting classes, he just got players to come here and they bought into the system. The other thing is and this is huge, we had coaches here in place for a long time, so consistency and continuity came with the package.

That is one of the things I really like about Frost, he believes that the team is on the right track and they are close. I’ll be the first to admit that I was getting tired of hearing that at press conferences, but sometimes you have to take a step back and look at the big picture and the big picture is this.