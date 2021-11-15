From the Front Row

Stepping back and looking at the bigger picture
First of all I want to say two things.
1. Keeping Scott Frost was the right decision. Why? We have a coach who wants to be here and has a passion for Nebraska football. He was willing to take a pay cut and even change some other things which were relevant to his contract. Also---if not him who?
2. What has happened this year to Nebraska is not Adrian Martinez’s fault. It’s easy to get mad at him because he is the quarterback, but as I watched the very competitive game against Ohio State on Saturday I wasn’t sure he was going to get out alive. It was only his quickness and elusiveness that allowed him to escape being sacked 15 times in that game. That No. 8 for Ohio State on the Huskers left side was like a bull seeing red (well I guess he was actually) and his target was Martinez.
Let’s go back to No. 1.
When Gary Patterson was let go at Texas Christian University (TCU) I saw several Twitter comments that said the Huskers should go after him and get him to Lincoln. The first thing that came to my mind was, who in their right mind would want to come coach at Nebraska with the expectations and a fan base that sometimes still lives in the 1990s. Granted the passion of the fans is what sets Nebraska apart from other programs, but wow it would be tough for a new coach to come in here and meet those expectations.
Scott Frost is all Nebraska. He loves it here and if there is a coach in the nation that can turn it around in Lincoln I believe it’s him.
So why has he struggled?
A lot of what I read has to do with elite recruits not wanting to come here. Maybe so, we don’t exactly attract a lot of 5-stars, but if you look back to when Tom Osborne was coaching he didn’t have a lot of top 10 recruiting classes, he just got players to come here and they bought into the system. The other thing is and this is huge, we had coaches here in place for a long time, so consistency and continuity came with the package.
That is one of the things I really like about Frost, he believes that the team is on the right track and they are close. I’ll be the first to admit that I was getting tired of hearing that at press conferences, but sometimes you have to take a step back and look at the big picture and the big picture is this.
We had Oklahoma on the ropes, we had Michigan State beat in East Lansing, we threw a scare into Michigan and the Wolverines know it and even with Ohio State the Buckeyes just didn’t come in here and name the score. It took a late field goal to seal the win. Nebraska has played the second toughest schedule in the nation and we still have two games remaining against ranked foes. I don’t know what is going to happen in those last two games. Camp Randall in Wisconsin has not been kind to the Huskers since they joined the BIG and the Iowa Hawkeyes have just had our number the past several years.
I don’t see this group quitting and lying down. There is just too much pride.
And as for Martinez, sure he makes his share of mistakes that makes you want to throw the remote at the screen and scratch your head, but he has stuck it out and he has always accepted his part of the blame and takes responsibility. Has anyone ever heard of the kid wanting to transfer out and get away from Nebraska?
I haven’t and you have to respect him for sticking with the program. These are the kind of players we need to turn things around.
Cross County at Hitchcock County
By the time you read this, we will either still have one football team alive or the Fall Sports season will be officially closed.
Should Cross County win they would play at 10:15 a.m. in Memorial Stadium against the winner of the Burwell-Howells-Dodge game for the D1 state title on Monday, November 22.
Have a great weekend, be safe if you have to travel and bundle up. The weather is going to change.