Dr. Keith Vrbicky of Norfolk will discuss his memoir, "Forever Grateful: The Gift of New Life from Organ Donation," on Thursday at UNO's Thompson Alumni Center.

In the fall of 2021, Dr. Keith Vrbicky went from a seeming picture of health to acute congestive heart failure.

Less than three weeks after that surprising diagnosis, the Norfolk obstetrician-gynecologist, who had delivered more than 13,000 babies and founded an early telehealth firm, underwent a heart transplant at the Nebraska Medical Center.

He describes that journey in a new memoir, "Forever Grateful: The Gift of Life from Organ Donation." Other themes of the book are gratitude, his faith and family and his advocacy for organ and tissue donation. He'll hold a book launch party Thursday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vrbicky wrote the book, released July 10, with Omaha-based author and journalist Leo Adam Biga. It's available in digital form on Amazon.com and in paperback.

SPOILER ALERT: Vrbicky, who will mark the second anniversary of his transplant in late September, is back to work full time. He's now topped 13,700 deliveries — and counting. He does plan to start slowing down a little, though. He'll be joined at Midwest Health Partners on Aug. 1 by Dr. Keith Vrbicky Jr., who recently completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Creighton University, his father's alma mater.

But before there was a book, there was Vrbicky's health crisis. One week, he was a fit working professional who ate healthfully, biked regularly and had no history of heart problems. Less than three weeks later, he was in the intensive care unit at the Nebraska Medical Center, where his heart failed so quickly that he was placed on the transplant list and had a 48-hour window to receive a match.

"It was very sudden and it just shows you how fragile life is when one minute you think you're healthy the next minute you're told you're dying," said Vrbicky, who turns 69 in September. "Not a good feeling. But I think it's raised my empathy for patients and others that have chronic health conditions. When you're on the other side, it's a new perspective."

Vrbicky said he is particularly grateful to his unknown donor and to the donor's family. He has been working to raise awareness about the need for organ donation and for people to register as donors. That includes working with Live On Nebraska, the organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Nebraska.

To register, Nebraskans ages 16 and older can either check a box when they get their driver's license, register online at LiveOnNebraska.org or make a living organ donation.

In the U.S., more than 100,000 people await an organ transplant in any given year. The need, Vrbicky said, isn't just for major organs like the heart he received but also for tissues such as cartilage, bone and corneas.

"As a physician going through this, I thought I could share my experience and help raise awareness about the importance to have people at least consider getting on the donor list if something should happen to them," he said.

Vrbicky grew up in Clarkson, Nebraska, and graduated from high school there before completing both his undergraduate and medical degrees at Creighton. There, a friend and fellow faculty member convinced him to join him to practice in Norfolk. His friend later left to do mission work. Vrbicky renamed the practice, which now has eight providers in its obstetrics/women's health and urgent care divisions.

Just before Labor Day in 2021, Vrbicky began feeling a bit under the weather. He tested negative for COVID-19 but eventually visited a Norfolk infectious diseases specialist, who tested him again. After ruling out that infection, she sent him on to a local cardiologist, who delivered the bad news that sent him on his journey to a transplant.

Eventually, doctors diagnosed Vrbicky with a condition called giant cell myocarditis, cause unknown. The rare, fast-developing and usually fatal condition causes extreme inflammation of the heart muscle and impedes the heart’s blood-pumping capacity to the point that the heart itself and the organs it feeds start to die.

Post-transplant, he now travels to the medical center in Omaha every three months for checkups. The frequent checkups and the anti-rejection medications he now takes, he said, are a small price to pay.

"I feel good and it's always nice to know you're doing well," he said.

He and his wife, Karyn, continue to enjoy their six children and 12 grandchildren, with two more on the way. On Friday, he was planning to deliver another baby later in the evening — one of his patients was in labor, one more toward his unofficial goal of 15,000 — and then take it easy over the weekend.

"I'm delivering the babies of babies I delivered," Vrbicky said.