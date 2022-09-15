Friendship Club holds meeting

YORK – The Friendship Club met on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chances R with 14 members and one guest. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the Doxology, they enjoyed a baked steak meal.

President Bonnie Wilson called the meeting to order and thanked the hostesses Joyce Hamling and Bonnie Maring. Pat Carpenter introduced her guest, Deb Figgner. The minutes of the August meeting were read.

Betty Fredrichs gave the treasurer’s report.

1st Vice-President Susan Gale said Karen Peters and Bonnie Maring volunteered to be hostesses for October. They selected fried chicken for the meal. Susan bought new cards. Claudia Braden made a motion that the purchase be approved. It was seconded by Bev Eklund. Motion passed.

At the October meeting we will discuss the ideas for the Christmas Giving. Also two people will be appointed to be on the nominating committee for next year’s officers.

Happy Birthday was sung for Dian Hardy for her September birthday.

Pitch winners were Lou Ann McGregor, Nancy Hall and Doris Bowman.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. We would like to invite anyone who is interested in playing Pitch or Bridge to join us. Call any of our members or Claudia Braden at 402.362.3083 or Bonnie Wilson at 402.736.4380.