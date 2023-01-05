 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friendship Club holds January meeting

YORK -- The Friendship Club met on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Chances “R” with 15 members and 3 guests present. They enjoyed a delicious pork chop dinner, with Bonnie Maring and Nancy Hall being the hostesses.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and Karen Peters and Bonnie Maring did the annual report

January Birthdays were for our new member Nancy Neihart.

The Club voted unanimously to donate $300 to the delinquent lunch accounts of the York High School students

Pitch winners were: Pat Mcelhose, Pam Zoubeck and Betty  Fredricks.

The next meeting will be Feb. 1, with hostesses, Laura Boyer and Nancy Neihart. Teriyaki chicken and rice pilaf will be served.

We would like to invite anyone who is interested in playing Pitch or Bridge to join us. Call any of our members or Bonnie Maring at 402-362-6172 or Claudia Braden at 402-362-3083.

