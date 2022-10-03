Free community and family presentation coming

YORK – A free community and family presentation will be held at the York Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The focus of the presentation will be: play-based learning, impact of screen time, school readiness and challenging behaviors. YPS is bringing Cari Ebert to York for this presentation. She is a nationally recognized speaker and early childhood specialist. In this presentation, she will examine the importance of play-based learning for young children with developing brains and bodies. The presentation will be from 6-8 p.m. A free meal will be provided, as well as free childcare. The pizza meal will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the elementary school lunchroom. The free childcare will be provided by YHS FFA from 6-8 p.m.