Free community and family presentation coming

YORK – A free community and family presentation will be held at the York Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The focus of the presentation will be: play-based learning, impact of screen time, school readiness and challenging behaviors. YPS is bringing Cari Ebert to York for this presentation. She is a nationally recognized speaker and early childhood specialist. In this presentation, she will examine the importance of play-based learning for young children with developing brains and bodies. The presentation will be from 6-8 p.m. A free meal will be provided, as well as free childcare. The pizza meal will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the elementary school lunchroom. The free childcare will be provided by YHS FFA from 6-8 p.m.
Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBTZ_zvrv2TX_ATcQQNkODd9cGkCxGeqhpq7YFHyZvNL9aWg/viewform to sign up or contact the York Elementary School. Those who plan to attend are asked to sign up to assure the proper amount of food and high school babysitters.