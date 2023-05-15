YORK — Summer is right around the corner and York Public Schools Food Service will once again kick off their ‘Summer Food Summer Moves’ program.

York Public Schools Food Service will be serving free or low-cost breakfasts and lunches for anyone in the community this summer. That’s right – anyone.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) reimburses qualifying nonprofit community organizations who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens in low-income communities.

The summer meals program is free to kids and teens (ages 1 through 18). Adult meals are also available for $2.75 for breakfast and $5 for lunch.

This year’s summer meal program will be held at a new location, York High School, located at 1005 Duke Drive in York. Participants are asked to enter on the east side of the high school through the cafeteria doors.

The program will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, June 30. Meals are served Monday through Friday with breakfast taking place from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 – 12:30 p.m. No registration is required.