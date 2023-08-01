Three Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a multimillion-dollar theft ring that targeted beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska and five other states.

The initial investigation started into the theft of several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas.

A semi loaded with more than $232,000 worth of beef had been stolen in Grand Island on June 26, 2022, and found empty in Emerald, a small town west of Lincoln.

The next day, a semi without a trailer was stolen in Emerald and found later southeast of Lincoln, along with a trailer reported stolen from Grand Island loaded with $157,000 of beef.

The investigation that followed by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigation in Omaha tied the men responsible to 45 others — an estimated $9 million loss — since June 2021 in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

It resulted in the arrests of Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 39; Ledier Machin Andino, 38; and Delvis L. Fuentes, 40, for transportation of stolen goods and money laundering, and to the recovery last year of three semis with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000.

They later pleaded guilty to possession of stolen goods.

Last week in Miami in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the three men were sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

They also were ordered to together pay more than $206,000 in restitution.