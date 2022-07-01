Flame and his brother Spark were born in a foster home to a rescued mother and are now ready to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
YORK – Derrick J. Sova, 36, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving strangulation.
Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.
YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…
YORK – Shawn Grant, 41, of Gresham, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving the alleged possession of methamphetamine.
YORK – A Kansas City woman is accused of forgery after scamming a York County business out of $1,000.
YORK – A local registered sex offender has been charged with non-compliance for not registering his address as required by law.
YORK – Southeast Community College’s Learning Center at York will be calling downtown York home when it moves into its new location at 401 Nor…
The Planning Commission voted to recommend a waiver to allow two houses where people recovering from substance abuse live to have up to nine residents, but it voted against a waiver for a similar house where up to 14 people live.
YORK – Richard Sandage, 53, of York (who is also classified as a transient in court documents), has been charged with seven felonies in a case…
This year's continuous outbreaks of hail are the result of storms riding into Nebraska along the edge of the heat dome that has been suffocating vast swaths of the country this spring and summer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.