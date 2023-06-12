On Wednesday, June 14, Flag Day is observed to honor and commemorate the adoption of the American flag which occurred on this day in 1777 by the Second Continental Congress.

When we respect the Flag, we respect the men and women who sacrificed to build this country and protect its freedom. When we honor the Flag, we honor our country, our people and ourselves.

The next time you see our country’s Flag, think of the unique and wonderful freedoms we enjoy as Americans!

The most important guideline involves how citizens should behave around the Stars and Stripes: The Flag of the United States is the emblem of our identity as a sovereign nation, which the United State of America has been for more than 200 years.

When the US flag is passing in a parade or being hoisted or lowered; civilians should place their right hand over their heart.

When to Display the American Flag

The flag is a symbol of respect, honor and patriotism. It may be displayed on any day of the year according to the following guidelines:

The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement unless it is an all-weather flag.

The custom is to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open, but it may be displayed at night – if illuminated – to produce a patriotic effect.

Care of the Flag

For newer flags that are too dirty to be used, if the flag is made out of synthetic material, you can wash the flag in the washing machine on cold with mild water.

For older or more fragile flags, you should hand wash them with a very gentle detergent. If you are seeing minor tears, you should attempt to get them repaired. As long as the repairs are not easily visible, you should not have to retire the flag.

When the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem, it should be destroyed in a dignified and ceremonious fashion.

To retire old or worn flags contact your local Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts troops about retiring your flag.