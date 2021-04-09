Fillmore Central track teams visit Adams Central for Dale Feeken Memorial

HASTINGS – Fillmore Central joined six other teams on Thursday for the Dale Feeken Memorial Track Meet at Adams Central High School.
The team titles went to host Adams Central on the girls side as they racked up 148.5 points to second place Minden with 103. Fillmore Central scored seven points and finished in seventh place.
The Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders edged St. Paul 125 to 116.5 in the boys team race. The Panthers got one event win, scored 52 points and took fifth place.
The only event winner on the day was senior Connor Asche who tossed the shot 47-4 ½, his best of the season to date.
The Panthers picked up second place efforts in the long jump where Jake Stoner went 19-8 and in the pole vault, Conner Nun hit 12-6.
The only third place went to Garrett Nichols in the 1600 with a time of 2:07.05 and in the same race De Maciel took fourth (2:10.87).
Other fourth place efforts were turned in by both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relays. The 4x100 of Nun, Kale Perkins, Luke Kimbrough and Stoner was clocked at 46.80.
The 4x400 consisted of Nun, Hunter Verhage, De Maciel and Nichols. They crossed the line at 3:44.63.
The 4x800 (Aiden Hinrichs, Verhage, Maciel, Nichols) was clocked at 9:02.48 and finished fifth.
The girls scored in four of the 17 events with the team of Abby Nichols, Jordan Broman, Lilly Srajhans and Hallie Verhage posting a time of 11:29.44 in the 4x800 relay and finishing fourth.
The rest of the scoring came from Claire Kimbrough who was sixth in the 100 meters (14.23); Srajhans was sixth in the 200 (29.98) and the 4x100 relay of Broman, Kimbrough, Vanessa Lukes and Reyna Hafer finished with a time of 56.58 for sixth position.
The Panthers will be on the track Tuesday, April 13 for the Central City quad in which York will also compete. The action gets started at 4:30 p.m.
Girls - 1.Adams Central 148.5; 2.Minden 103; 3.St. Paul 91; 4.GICC 88; 5.Gibbon 48; 6.Ravenna 39; 7.Fillmore Central 7
Boys - 1.GICC 125; 2.St. Paul 116.5; 3.Adams Central 113.5; 4.Minden 63; 5.Fillmore Central 52; 6.Gibbon 32; 7.Ravenna 25