OMAHA — The Class C area grapplers enjoyed a great start to the 2023 state championships as they advanced eight of the 10 wrestlers who qualified to the quarterfinals at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Despite a winter storm that hit the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the event was not impacted and both sessions were held.

The first wrestler to punch his ticket to the semifinals was NEwrestle No. 4 106-pound Devin Nuttelman (49-2) of Cross County/Osceola. Nuttelman was dominant in his 7-0 win over No. 5 Maverick Heine (32-7) of Cedar Catholic. He defeated Jake Flesner of Arlington in the first round.

The Fillmore Central Panthers had six of their seven wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals.

At 138 pounds, defending state champion Alexander Schademann improved to 53-0 with a 10-3 decision over freshman Brady Hochstein (32-9) of Cedar Catholic. Schademann opened defense of his championship with a technical fall over Gavin Sandoz of Valentine, 20-5.

Travis Meyer, No. 5 at 126 pounds, defeated Clay Rasmussen of Kearney Catholic in his first match with a technical fall at 17-1. In the quarterfinals he lost to No. 1 Aaron Ohnoutka (51-1) by a 7-2 decision.

The Panthers advanced their second wrestler to the semifinals when senior Aiden Hinrichs followed up his first round win over Hudson Last of Battle Creek and then won his quarterfinal with a pin of Owen Sack of St. Paul in 5:27.

Centennial junior Jarrett Dodson gave the Broncos a semifinalist when he defeated Boone Central senior Jaxon Schaefer in the quarterfinals 8-5. Dodson defeated Brendan Boyce, a senior from Ord, in the first round.

Fillmore Central junior Treven Stassiness, 46-8 and rated No. 5, won his first match over Casey Schnebel of Battle Creek with a pin at 3:10. In the quarterfinals he took on Valentine senior Ashton Lure (36-3), rated No. 1, and dropped a close 2-0 decision.

Junior Jackson Turner upped the Fillmore Central count to three wrestlers in the semifinals as he defeated Tri-County senior Jurgen Baker (32-20) in just 1:21. Turner, rated No. 4, won his opening bout over Curtis Rittgarn of Quad City Northeast.

A fourth Panther grappler joined the semifinalist parade as junior Markey Hinrichs upset No. 1 Bridger Rice of Ord in the quarterfinals 3-1. Hinrichs earned his way to the quarters with a pin over Paxton Bartels of Crofton/Bloomfield.

Class C First Round wrap

At 132 pounds, Fillmore Central junior Dylan Gewecke (36-10) lost his first round match to St. Paul senior Kaleb Baker (37-10) by a 5-2 decision.

At 170 pounds, Centennial junior Cyrus Songster (27-17) lost to No. 1 ranked Cayden Lamb (36-4) of Valentine by technical fall at 20-5.

Fillmore Central girls

The Panthers had one girl advance to the state tournament and that was Sarah Turner, a sophomore wrestling at 115 pounds.

Turner came up short in her opening match on Thursday as she dropped an 8-1 decision to sophomore Hadleigh Collison (22-9) of Pierce. Turner will take a record of 27-13 into the consolation rounds today.