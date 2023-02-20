GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers improved to 16-7 with a 51-43 win over the Thayer Central Titans in Friday night Southern Nebraska Conference boys basketball.

After the two teams struggled offensively over the first three quarters, both caught fire in the fourth as Thayer Central put up 22 points and the Panthers 20.

Fillmore Central had built a 10-point lead heading to the final eight minutes and held on for the eight-point win.

FC was led in scoring by the Theobald duo of Keegan with 15 and Kiffin with 13. Both players finished the night hitting three 3-pointers each.

The Panthers as a team connected on seven treys and went 6 of 12 at the line.

Thayer Central sophomore Sam Souerdyke led all scoring with 22 points. Junior Will Heitman added eight.

Thayer Central was 17 of 42 from the field for 40% and 4 of 14 on 3-point shots for 29%. They hit 5 of 8 at the free throw line.

Fillmore Central will take on the Aurora Huskies tonight in the semifinals of the C1-8 subdistrict at Central City.

Thayer Central (7-15) 13 3 5 22-43

Fillmore Central (16-7) 11 9 11 20-51