Last year, Journey founding guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain got into a feud that led to each of them stationing off-duty police officers to secure their dressing rooms. But the 1970s and '80s hitmaking band rolled on, selling nearly 300,000 tickets and grossing some $32 million on its 2022 tour.

In Durant, Oklahoma, in January, when Journey began the tour that will bring it back to Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday, Schon and Cain stood at least 20 yards apart, on opposite sides of the stage, barely looking at each other. But the show rolled on – with newish bassist and drummer after drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory were sued in 2020 by the litigious Schon and left the band.

Adding to the legal fun, Schon and Cain are embroiled in a lawsuit over the use of a corporate American Express card and Schon sought a cease-and-desist order against Cain, whose wife is Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, from performing at “Evangelicals for Trump” events and at Mar-A-Lago.

But the tour rolls on. And, from a financial standpoint, why not?

The personal and legal turmoil within the band, detailed two weeks ago in a must-read Billboard magazine article by Steve Knopper, hasn’t stopped fans from turning up to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band.

Steady turnout has been the case since 1995, when Journey returned to the road after an eight-year hiatus that occurred, not surprisingly, after singer Steve Perry quit the band. Perry’s departure - he left the band for good after a 1998 reunion tour – could have spelled the end for the band.

But a revolving door for singers closed when Schon recruited Filipino singer Arnel Pineda in 2007. Pineda has held down the vocal slot ever since, handling the singing for 15 years, longer than Perry sang with the group.

Journey hasn’t had anything close to a hit since 1996’s “When You Love a Woman” made the Billboard singles chart and has had just one album, 2008’s “Revelation” make the top 10 in the last three decades.

But the old fans are keeping Journey in arenas and amphitheaters.