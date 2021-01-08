 Skip to main content
York County welcomes first baby of 2021
York County welcomes first baby of 2021

  • Updated
Caroline Eve Jost is York County’s first baby of 2021. Her parents are Bret Jost (left) and Laura Jost (right).

 Henderson Health Care

HENDERSON – Caroline Eve Jost won the race by but a few minutes -- the race to be York County’s first baby of 2021.

The little girl’s time of birth January 4 at 7:13 p.m. at Henderson Health Care narrowly preceded the birth of the City of York’s 2021 New Year’s baby Rowan Jack Holtmeier at York General (born January 4 at 7:28 p.m.).

Caroline Eve Jost is York County's first baby of 2021.

The parents of the first 2021 addition to York County are Laura (Schaedig) Jost and Bret Jost. Also welcoming Caroline are sisters Isabel, 4, and Whitney, 2. Grandparents are Randy and Karen Schaedig, Mark and Jane Jost; great-grandparents are Audrey Fisher, Fern Reimer, and Lee and Janice Jost.

Caroline weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

