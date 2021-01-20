York Colleges small town atmosphere appeals to Stuhr

YORK-For the past four seasons York Dukes Riley Stuhr’s golf game has continued grow and improve during her high school career.

The four-time state qualifier and mostly four-year starter for the Dukes wanted to go to college in a town around the size of York, so York College appealed to her needs.

Stuhr signed her letter of intent on Tuesday, January 19 to attend York College to further her education and play golf for head coach Tim Lewis and the Panther program.

Riley is the daughter of Rebecca and Matt Stuhr. She plans to major in Education while attending York College.

“I looked at Fort Hays and I thought about UNK, but I like the size of York and they just seemed really family oriented and I really liked that,” Stuhr said at her signing. “I’ve seen their practices and how they run together and they are constantly supporting each other.”

York High School head coach Josh Miller called Stuhr “one of the most consistent golfers you will ever meet.”