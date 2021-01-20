 Skip to main content
York Colleges small town atmosphere appeals to Stuhr
top story
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

York Colleges small town atmosphere appeals to Stuhr

Four-time state golf qualifier brings great character to Panther program

Riley Stuhr, York girls golf

York senior Riley Stuhr is headed to York College next fall to play golf and major in education. The four-time state qualifier said that she “likes the size of York.”

 News-Times file photo

YORK-For the past four seasons York Dukes Riley Stuhr’s golf game has continued grow and improve during her high school career.

The four-time state qualifier and mostly four-year starter for the Dukes wanted to go to college in a town around the size of York, so York College appealed to her needs.

Riley Stuhr signs with York College

On Tuesday, January 19, York’s Riley Stuhr put pen to the paper and signed to become a York College Panther next fall. Joining her at the signing in the front row were her parents Rebecca and Matt Stuhr. In the back row; Josh Miller York High School head coach; Matt Fike assistant at York High School; Tim Lewis head coach at York College and Steddon Sikes assistant coach at York College.

Stuhr signed her letter of intent on Tuesday, January 19 to attend York College to further her education and play golf for head coach Tim Lewis and the Panther program.

Riley is the daughter of Rebecca and Matt Stuhr. She plans to major in Education while attending York College.

“I looked at Fort Hays and I thought about UNK, but I like the size of York and they just seemed really family oriented and I really liked that,” Stuhr said at her signing. “I’ve seen their practices and how they run together and they are constantly supporting each other.”

York High School head coach Josh Miller called Stuhr “one of the most consistent golfers you will ever meet.”

“She was a varsity golfer for us for four years pretty much. Played in the No. 1 position for a couple of years, she’s never going to stop working and she will put in the extra time to make an impact for sure,” stated Miller. “She will do the work to get in the top five. She will have to do a few things to be successful on the longer golf courses, but she will do whatever she needs to do to be successful.”

Stuhr finished in 49th at state her freshman year and jumped 10 spots to a tie for 39th her sophomore season.

Her junior year she took sixth and just this past fall out at Gering’s Monument Shadows, she finished up in eighth place.

She talked about her game, both her strengths and things she will need to work on.

“So my strength would definitely be my short game it has gotten a lot better, but with the distance of the holes getting a lot longer I will definitely have to keep working on that,” Stuhr said. “My driving has gotten better and I will definitely start working more on that in the spring especially on my distance.”

Coach Lewis talked about Stuhr’s character.

“If you know Riley and her family she is exactly the type of student athlete that we want in our athletic program at York College. Not only will she be a great addition to our campus community but to out athletic department as well,” Lewis added. “We feel we can really partner with her and her family to not only compete at a high level at the NAIA level, but also life after college.”

